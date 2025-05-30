Left Menu

Allegri's Second Coming: Can the Former Juve Boss Revive AC Milan's Glory?

Massimiliano Allegri returns as AC Milan’s head coach, replacing Sergio Conceicao after a disappointing season. Allegri, previously Milan’s coach from 2010 to 2014, aims to reinvigorate the club. His challenge includes improving Milan's standing in European competitions while dealing with leftover suspensions from his time at Juventus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:07 IST
AC Milan has appointed Massimiliano Allegri as their new head coach, following the dismissal of Sergio Conceicao. The club, which struggled this past season, hopes Allegri can lead them back to title contention.

Allegri returns to Milan for a second stint, having previously managed from 2010 to 2014. During his time at Juventus, Allegri won multiple league titles and Cup victories.

The coach must improve Milan's European competition presence while managing the aftermath of a suspension from his time at Juventus. Meanwhile, fan unrest and disappointment gripped the club as they failed to qualify for European Cup play.

