West Ham United Fined for Homophobic Fans' Chants

West Ham United has incurred a £120,000 fine imposed by the Football Association due to homophobic chants by its supporters during a Premier League game against Chelsea on February 3. This financial penalty accompanies an action plan mandated by an independent Regulatory Commission.

The FA's statement asserts that the club failed to prevent its fans from engaging in improper and offensive conduct, specifically referring to chants with a sexual orientation slant. West Ham United has accepted the misconduct charge related to discriminatory behavior by its fans.

In response, the East London club has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance against discriminatory and abusive behavior. Offenders will not only face potential legal repercussions but also receive club bans. West Ham ended the Premier League season 14th with 43 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)