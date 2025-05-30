West Ham United Fined for Homophobic Fans' Chants
West Ham United has been fined £120,000 for homophobic chanting by fans during a match against Chelsea. The Football Association imposed the fine and an action plan, citing the club's failure to prevent discriminatory behavior. West Ham admits the misconduct and reinforces a zero-tolerance policy.
West Ham United has incurred a £120,000 fine imposed by the Football Association due to homophobic chants by its supporters during a Premier League game against Chelsea on February 3. This financial penalty accompanies an action plan mandated by an independent Regulatory Commission.
The FA's statement asserts that the club failed to prevent its fans from engaging in improper and offensive conduct, specifically referring to chants with a sexual orientation slant. West Ham United has accepted the misconduct charge related to discriminatory behavior by its fans.
In response, the East London club has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance against discriminatory and abusive behavior. Offenders will not only face potential legal repercussions but also receive club bans. West Ham ended the Premier League season 14th with 43 points.
