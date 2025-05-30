Sports Scandal: Fraud Claims Rock Indian Bodybuilders Federation
The CBI has filed a First Information Report against former officials of the Indian Body Builders Federation, T V Pauly and Hiral Seth, for allegedly posing as a national sports federation and conducting unauthorized championships. They are accused of issuing fake certificates for personal gain in 2022-23.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated legal proceedings against T V Pauly and Hiral Seth, former office-bearers of the Indian Body Builders Federation (IBBF), accusing them of deceitfully presenting the IBBF as a national sports governing body.
According to officials, Pauly, the erstwhile interim vice president, and Seth, the former general secretary, allegedly organized unauthorized national bodybuilding championships in the 2022-23 season.
The CBI's FIR alleges that fake certificates issued by the duo were used to gain employment, misleading athletes, sponsors, and the general public by falsely representing the IBBF's national status.
