Sports Scandal: Fraud Claims Rock Indian Bodybuilders Federation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated legal proceedings against T V Pauly and Hiral Seth, former office-bearers of the Indian Body Builders Federation (IBBF), accusing them of deceitfully presenting the IBBF as a national sports governing body.

According to officials, Pauly, the erstwhile interim vice president, and Seth, the former general secretary, allegedly organized unauthorized national bodybuilding championships in the 2022-23 season.

The CBI's FIR alleges that fake certificates issued by the duo were used to gain employment, misleading athletes, sponsors, and the general public by falsely representing the IBBF's national status.

(With inputs from agencies.)