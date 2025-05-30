Jasmine Paolini Shines, Storms into French Open Fourth Round

Fourth seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy advanced to the French Open fourth round on Friday after a straight-set victory over Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva.

Despite a tough challenge from Starodubtseva, Paolini, last year's French Open finalist, demonstrated why she belongs among the world's elite. She overcame initial discomfort due to different conditions and persevered to clinch her 23rd Grand Slam match win spanning 2024 and 2025.

Starodubtseva, currently ranked 81st, showed promise with her powerful forehand, challenging the Italian in the first set. However, Paolini's experience and skill saw her secure the first set 6-4 and dominate the second as Starodubtseva's errors paved Paolini's path to victory.

