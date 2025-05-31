Tennis Stars Shine Amidst Challenges at Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz faced a challenging match against Damir Dzumhur at the French Open, ultimately securing a spot in the fourth round despite a dip in performance. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Iga Swiatek excelled under the tough conditions at Roland Garros.

Sabalenka, who has already triumphed at the Australian and U.S. Opens, defeated Olga Danilovic in two sets, whereas Swiatek continued her impressive winning streak at Roland Garros, taking down Jaqueline Cristian. Both players managed the heat and pressure with composure.

In other matches, Holger Rune, Tommy Paul, and other top players saw fierce competition, demonstrating skill and resilience. Notably, French player Arthur Fils withdrew due to injury, dampening local hopes. The tournament continues to showcase remarkable performances amid challenging weather conditions.

