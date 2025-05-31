Tennis Stars Shine Amidst Challenges at Roland Garros
Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Swiatek lead the charge into the fourth round of the French Open amid challenging conditions. Alcaraz survived a tough battle against Damir Dzumhur, while Sabalenka and Swiatek powered through their matches to secure their spots in the next round.
Carlos Alcaraz faced a challenging match against Damir Dzumhur at the French Open, ultimately securing a spot in the fourth round despite a dip in performance. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Iga Swiatek excelled under the tough conditions at Roland Garros.
Sabalenka, who has already triumphed at the Australian and U.S. Opens, defeated Olga Danilovic in two sets, whereas Swiatek continued her impressive winning streak at Roland Garros, taking down Jaqueline Cristian. Both players managed the heat and pressure with composure.
In other matches, Holger Rune, Tommy Paul, and other top players saw fierce competition, demonstrating skill and resilience. Notably, French player Arthur Fils withdrew due to injury, dampening local hopes. The tournament continues to showcase remarkable performances amid challenging weather conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lorenzo Musetti's Renaissance: The Italian Tennis Maestro Unleashes His Full Potential
Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6: A Clash of Titans Begins
Italy's Grand Slam Ambitions: A Revolution in Tennis
India Shines Despite Early Upset at World Table Tennis Championships
India Shines at Table Tennis World Championships Despite Early Exit for Akula