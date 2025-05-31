AI-Powered KhiladiPro Scores Big with $1M Funding Boost
KhiladiPro, an AI-driven sports tech platform, has secured $1 million in a funding round led by Shastra VC. The investment will advance AI model development, expand market presence, and enhance athlete support. Participants included prominent family offices and angel investors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 10:54 IST
- Country:
- India
KhiladiPro, an AI-enabled sports technology platform, has successfully secured around $1 million in a funding round spearheaded by Shastra VC.
This newly acquired funding will play a crucial role in propelling the development of proprietary AI models, expanding KhiladiPro's domestic market footprint, and bolstering its support for young athletes nationwide, according to a company statement.
The investment round witnessed contributions from various family offices and angel investors, including well-known figures such as M Pallonji, Jeena and Co, Ayaz Billawala, Nimesh Kampani, and former Kotak Bank CFO Jaimin Bhat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New IFC Guidelines Pave the Way for Global Investment in Circular Economy
RGTA Athletes Shine at Khelo India Youth Games, Bag Five Medals
Franchise India Expo 2025: A Gateway to Rs. 2000 Crore Business Investments
China's Fund Overhaul: Shaping the Future of Investments
UAE Takes Major Steps Toward AI and Energy Investment with U.S.