AI-Powered KhiladiPro Scores Big with $1M Funding Boost

KhiladiPro, an AI-enabled sports technology platform, has successfully secured around $1 million in a funding round spearheaded by Shastra VC.

This newly acquired funding will play a crucial role in propelling the development of proprietary AI models, expanding KhiladiPro's domestic market footprint, and bolstering its support for young athletes nationwide, according to a company statement.

The investment round witnessed contributions from various family offices and angel investors, including well-known figures such as M Pallonji, Jeena and Co, Ayaz Billawala, Nimesh Kampani, and former Kotak Bank CFO Jaimin Bhat.

(With inputs from agencies.)