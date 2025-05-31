Left Menu

AI-Powered KhiladiPro Scores Big with $1M Funding Boost

KhiladiPro, an AI-driven sports tech platform, has secured $1 million in a funding round led by Shastra VC. The investment will advance AI model development, expand market presence, and enhance athlete support. Participants included prominent family offices and angel investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 10:54 IST
AI-Powered KhiladiPro Scores Big with $1M Funding Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

KhiladiPro, an AI-enabled sports technology platform, has successfully secured around $1 million in a funding round spearheaded by Shastra VC.

This newly acquired funding will play a crucial role in propelling the development of proprietary AI models, expanding KhiladiPro's domestic market footprint, and bolstering its support for young athletes nationwide, according to a company statement.

The investment round witnessed contributions from various family offices and angel investors, including well-known figures such as M Pallonji, Jeena and Co, Ayaz Billawala, Nimesh Kampani, and former Kotak Bank CFO Jaimin Bhat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025