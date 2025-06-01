Paris Saint-Germain's Victory Marred by Tragedy Amid Celebrations
Following Paris Saint-Germain's historic Champions League victory, celebrations across France turned tragic with two deaths and multiple injuries. Authorities reported violent incidents and property damage, overshadowing what began as jubilant revelry. A major victory parade and gatherings continue, under heightened security measures.
- Country:
- France
Tragedy struck amidst nationwide celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain's triumphant Champions League victory, marking the club's first in history. French authorities reported two fan deaths and a police officer in a coma due to violence overshadowing the jubilant atmosphere in certain areas.
Violent incidents, including a fatal stabbing in Dax, a scooter crash in Paris, and a police injury from fireworks in Coutances, have prompted investigations. Despite these occurrences, PSG plans a grand victory parade on the Champs-Élysées, while their expected return is set to draw 110,000 fans to a concert and trophy presentation at Parc des Princes.
Central Paris saw significant closures, impacting events like the French Open. Security measures mirror those from Saturday night, with tear gas and water cannons deployed to control rowdy crowds. Overnight, looting, arson, and arrests marked the celebrations, with authorities attributing disruptive actions to individuals intent on violence rather than sport celebration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Daring Police Encounters: From Cow Smuggling to Murder Suspects
Uttar Pradesh Police Detain 90 Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Immigration Crackdown
Police Crackdown on CPI (Maoists) in Mulugu: A Major Operation Unfolds
Delhi Police Nab Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Tech-Savvy Bust
Four Lawyers Charged for Assaulting Police Sub-Inspector