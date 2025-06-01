Left Menu

Following Paris Saint-Germain's historic Champions League victory, celebrations across France turned tragic with two deaths and multiple injuries. Authorities reported violent incidents and property damage, overshadowing what began as jubilant revelry. A major victory parade and gatherings continue, under heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-06-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 17:26 IST
Paris Saint-Germain's Victory Marred by Tragedy Amid Celebrations
  • Country:
  • France

Tragedy struck amidst nationwide celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain's triumphant Champions League victory, marking the club's first in history. French authorities reported two fan deaths and a police officer in a coma due to violence overshadowing the jubilant atmosphere in certain areas.

Violent incidents, including a fatal stabbing in Dax, a scooter crash in Paris, and a police injury from fireworks in Coutances, have prompted investigations. Despite these occurrences, PSG plans a grand victory parade on the Champs-Élysées, while their expected return is set to draw 110,000 fans to a concert and trophy presentation at Parc des Princes.

Central Paris saw significant closures, impacting events like the French Open. Security measures mirror those from Saturday night, with tear gas and water cannons deployed to control rowdy crowds. Overnight, looting, arson, and arrests marked the celebrations, with authorities attributing disruptive actions to individuals intent on violence rather than sport celebration.

