Manchester United Secures Transfer of Brazil Star Matheus Cunha
Manchester United has finalized a deal to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year contract. The transfer, activated by his release clause worth 62.5 million pounds, allows United the option to extend for another year. Cunha contributed significantly to Wolves with both goals and assists.
In a significant move during the transfer window, Manchester United has secured the signing of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The deal, confirmed on Sunday, includes a five-year contract with an option for one more year, subject to visa and registration formalities.
The 26-year-old's transfer was facilitated by triggering his release clause, costing United approximately 62.5 million pounds. Sources indicate that the club sees him as a strategic addition to their attack lineup at Old Trafford.
Cunha leaves a noteworthy record at Wolves, where he scored 33 goals and provided 15 assists in 92 appearances, including 15 goals in the current Premier League season alone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
