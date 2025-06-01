Tom Haines' Stellar Knock Saves England Lions in Unofficial Test

In a remarkable display of resilience, Tom Haines' fighting unbeaten 171 became the backbone for England Lions' recovery in the four-day Unofficial Test against India A. As of Sunday, the hosts were able to reach 413 for five, significantly recuperating from an initial collapse orchestrated by Mukesh Kumar.

Haines, showcasing tenacity, found an able partner in Dan Mousley, who contributed a steady 48 not out. Together, they forged an unbeaten 87-run stand for the sixth wicket. Their partnership was instrumental in England arriving at the tea session with a reduced deficit of 144 runs.

Earlier, Mukesh Kumar shone with the ball, causing a three-wicket collapse that threatened the visiting team's stability. However, the combined vigilance and calculated aggression of Haines and Mousley nullified the early advantage India A had gained.