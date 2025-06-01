Left Menu

Tom Haines' Stellar Knock Saves England Lions in Unofficial Test

Tom Haines scored an unbeaten 171, aiding England Lions' recovery against India A in the unofficial test. Partnered by Dan Mousley, Haines formed a crucial partnership, which bolstered England's score to 413/5. Despite an aggressive start by Mukesh Kumar, England's resilience reduced the deficit to 144 runs.

In a remarkable display of resilience, Tom Haines' fighting unbeaten 171 became the backbone for England Lions' recovery in the four-day Unofficial Test against India A. As of Sunday, the hosts were able to reach 413 for five, significantly recuperating from an initial collapse orchestrated by Mukesh Kumar.

Haines, showcasing tenacity, found an able partner in Dan Mousley, who contributed a steady 48 not out. Together, they forged an unbeaten 87-run stand for the sixth wicket. Their partnership was instrumental in England arriving at the tea session with a reduced deficit of 144 runs.

Earlier, Mukesh Kumar shone with the ball, causing a three-wicket collapse that threatened the visiting team's stability. However, the combined vigilance and calculated aggression of Haines and Mousley nullified the early advantage India A had gained.

