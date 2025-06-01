Left Menu

Swiatek's Gritty Comeback Fuels French Open Quarter-Final Dreams

Iga Swiatek made a stunning comeback to reach the French Open quarter-finals, overcoming a tough match against Elena Rybakina. Swiatek aims to be the first woman to win four consecutive titles at Roland Garros in the Open Era, joining historic champions Jeanne Matthey and Suzanne Lenglen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:40 IST
Iga Swiatek showcased her tenacity by staging a remarkable comeback to secure a spot in the French Open quarter-finals. Facing her clay court rival Elena Rybakina, Swiatek rallied from behind to win 1-6 6-3 7-5 on Sunday.

Despite early struggles, Swiatek regained her form and determination, overcoming a 6-1 2-0 deficit on Court Philippe Chatrier. Her victory sets up a quarter-final clash with Elina Svitolina, who defeated Jasmine Paolini in a dramatic last-16 match.

Swiatek aims to become the first female player to win four consecutive French Open titles in the Open Era, joining historic winners Jeanne Matthey and Suzanne Lenglen. The former world number one battled through double faults and intense rallies to keep her title hopes alive.

