Svitolina's Thrilling Comeback at the French Open

Elina Svitolina overcame three match points to defeat Jasmine Paolini in a thrilling comeback, advancing to her fifth French Open quarterfinal. Svitolina will face defending champion Iga Swiatek next. The tournament also saw Tommy Paul become the first American man to reach the Roland-Garros quarterfinals since 2003.

Updated: 01-06-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 22:08 IST
Elina Svitolina
  • Country:
  • France

Elina Svitolina staged an extraordinary comeback on Sunday, saving three match points to defeat 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1. This victory marks Svitolina's fifth appearance in the French Open quarterfinals, where she aims to advance further than her previous attempts.

The 13th seed, hailing from Ukraine, is no stranger to this stage, having reached three Grand Slam semifinals, including twice at Wimbledon and once at the U.S. Open. Svitolina will now face three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek, who pulled off a comeback of her own against Elina Rybakina.

The French Open continues to offer thrilling matchups, with Tommy Paul making headlines as the first American man in two decades to advance to the Roland-Garros quarterfinals. Other notable Monday matchups include Jannik Sinner taking on Andrey Rublev, and 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic facing Cam Norrie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

Latest News

