Svitolina's Thrilling Comeback at the French Open
Elina Svitolina overcame three match points to defeat Jasmine Paolini in a thrilling comeback, advancing to her fifth French Open quarterfinal. Svitolina will face defending champion Iga Swiatek next. The tournament also saw Tommy Paul become the first American man to reach the Roland-Garros quarterfinals since 2003.
Elina Svitolina staged an extraordinary comeback on Sunday, saving three match points to defeat 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1. This victory marks Svitolina's fifth appearance in the French Open quarterfinals, where she aims to advance further than her previous attempts.
The 13th seed, hailing from Ukraine, is no stranger to this stage, having reached three Grand Slam semifinals, including twice at Wimbledon and once at the U.S. Open. Svitolina will now face three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek, who pulled off a comeback of her own against Elina Rybakina.
The French Open continues to offer thrilling matchups, with Tommy Paul making headlines as the first American man in two decades to advance to the Roland-Garros quarterfinals. Other notable Monday matchups include Jannik Sinner taking on Andrey Rublev, and 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic facing Cam Norrie.
