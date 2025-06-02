Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer's Calm Leads Punjab Kings to a Stunning Victory

Shreyas Iyer's composed performance led Punjab Kings to a memorable victory over Mumbai Indians in the IPL Qualifier 2. Iyer scored 87 runs in 41 balls, showcasing his ability to thrive under pressure. His calm approach was pivotal in chasing down a challenging target, leaving MI skipper Pandya acknowledging their defeat.

In an electrifying Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 87 off 41 balls to lead his team to victory against five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Iyer's heroic innings, marked by his unwavering calmness during high-pressure moments, helped chase down a daunting 204-run target in just 19 overs. Post-match, Iyer credited his success to staying composed and emphasized the importance of players showing intent from the start.

MI captain Hardik Pandya acknowledged Iyer's exceptional batting, noting how it dominated the match. Despite MI's efforts, their bowlers failed to execute, leading to their defeat. Even the reliable Jasprit Bumrah couldn't make a significant impact, highlighting the unpredictability of cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

