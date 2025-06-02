Left Menu

Rajeev Shukla Poised to Lead BCCI Amid Leadership Change

Rajeev Shukla is expected to become the interim president of the BCCI as Roger Binny reaches the age-limit threshold in July. Shukla, the current vice-president, will assume the role until new elections occur in September during the BCCI's AGM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:07 IST
Rajeev Shukla Poised to Lead BCCI Amid Leadership Change
Rajeev Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran cricket administrator Rajeev Shukla is poised to take over the reins as the interim president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), replacing Roger Binny who will surpass the age-limit for office-bearers next month.

Binny, who succeeded Sourav Ganguly in 2022 as the Board president, will turn 70 on July 19, prompting the need for a change in leadership. The BCCI stipulates an age-limit threshold for its officials, necessitating Binny's departure from the post.

Shukla, aged 65 and currently serving as the BCCI vice-president, is expected to helm the board until the body convenes for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September, where fresh elections will be conducted.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025