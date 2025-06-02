Rajeev Shukla Poised to Lead BCCI Amid Leadership Change
Rajeev Shukla is expected to become the interim president of the BCCI as Roger Binny reaches the age-limit threshold in July. Shukla, the current vice-president, will assume the role until new elections occur in September during the BCCI's AGM.
Veteran cricket administrator Rajeev Shukla is poised to take over the reins as the interim president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), replacing Roger Binny who will surpass the age-limit for office-bearers next month.
Binny, who succeeded Sourav Ganguly in 2022 as the Board president, will turn 70 on July 19, prompting the need for a change in leadership. The BCCI stipulates an age-limit threshold for its officials, necessitating Binny's departure from the post.
Shukla, aged 65 and currently serving as the BCCI vice-president, is expected to helm the board until the body convenes for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September, where fresh elections will be conducted.
