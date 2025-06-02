Sports Triumphs: From the Diamond to the Track

The New York Yankees managed to prevent a series sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 7-3 victory, highlighted by a robust performance from left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and a key home run by Ben Rice.

Mexican club Cruz Azul delivered a stunning 5-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps to secure their seventh CONCACAF Champions Cup title, tying with Mexican rivals America as the competition's most decorated teams.

At the French Open, Iga Swiatek overcame a significant deficit to advance to the quarter-finals, while Tommy Paul became the first American male in 22 years to reach this stage of the tournament. Additionally, Maja Stark captured her first major title at the U.S. Women's Open.

