Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Zverev reaches seventh French Open quarters after Griekspoor retires

Third seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the French Open quarter-finals after his opponent Tallon Griekspoor retired midway through the second set with an abdominal injury on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 18:55 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Zverev reaches seventh French Open quarters after Griekspoor retires

Third seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the French Open quarter-finals after his opponent Tallon Griekspoor retired midway through the second set with an abdominal injury on Monday. The Dutchman was 6-4 3-0 down when he called for the medic and after a brief discussion the umpire announced his retirement.

"Unfortunately, this morning and in the warm-up with the last couple of serves that I hit I pulled my abdominal, which (prevented me) from serving full and being able to compete the way I would like," Griekspoor told a press conference. "I tried everything in the meantime, made a scan before the match, which showed nothing yet.

"Tried everything with the warm-up. Felt actually okay in the first set even though I didn't serve harder than 180kmh and went all the way down to 150 at some point. "So I just wanted to give it a shot, but realised pretty early that it was not going to be my day," he said.

Griekspoor broke early on but Zverev, seeking a maiden Grand Slam title, broke back twice and landed the first set. The 28-year-old German, a finalist in Paris last year who has now reached his seventh French Open quarter-final in the last eight years, got two consecutive breaks at the start of the second set to go 3-0 up before Griekspoor called it a day.

Zverev will next play either Briton Cameron Norrie or three-times champion Novak Djokovic, who meet later on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025