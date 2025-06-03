Rescheduled Neeraj Chopra Classic to be held on July 5 in Bengaluru

The inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic international javelin throw event, which was postponed due to the India-Pakistan military conflict last month, will be held on July 5 here, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

India's first-ever international javelin throw competition, which was originally scheduled for May 24, is being organised by double Olympic-medallist Chopra in collaboration with JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The star-studded 12-man event, to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, will feature seven of the best javelin throwers in the world and five Indians, including Chopra.

The other four Indians are Asian championships silver-medallist Sachin Yadav, Kishore Jena, Rohit Yadav and Sahil Silwal.

The foreign competitors for the event are two-time world champion Anderson Peters (PB: 93.07m) of Grenada, 2016 Olympics gold winner Thomas Rohler (PB: 93.90m) of Germany, 2015 world champion Julius Yego (92.72m) of Kenya, American Curtis Thompson (PB: 87.76m), Asian Games bronze medallist Genki Dean (PB: 84.28m) of Japan, Rumesh Pathirage (PB: 85.45m) of Sri Lanka, Luiz Mauricio da Silva (PB: 86.34m) of Brazil.

''Bringing the Neeraj Chopra Classic back this quickly has taken an enormous collective effort, and we're happy to confirm its return on July 5,'' said JSW Sports Chief Commercial Officer Karan Yadav.

''...the unwavering support from the AFI, the Karnataka Olympic Association, the Government of Karnataka, and our partners made this possible. The energy around this event is bigger than ever, and we're set to deliver a celebration of javelin that's bolder, better, and even more unforgettable.'' The event, which was granted category A status by World Athletics, was shifted to the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru from the original venue of Panchkula due to inadequate lighting for live telecast.

A 'dream project' of Chopra, it was announced with much fanfare, but had to be postponed due to the border tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

According to the organisers, the ticket prices for the showpiece will range from Rs 199 to Rs 9,999. For premium experience, five corporate boxes accommodating 15 guests each are available at Rs 44,999.

A special stand alongside the thrower's runway is priced at Rs 9,999, while another special stand in the North Upper Stand, located just behind the runway, is available for Rs 2,999.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)