Ratnagiri Jets ready for title defence and WMPL debut under Smriti Mandhana

The Ratnagiri Jets, winners of the first two editions of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL), are set to return to the field with renewed focus as they begin their campaign for a potential third title in the men's tournament. Alongside, the franchise marks a significant milestone with the debut of its women's team, led by Smriti Mandhana, in the inaugural Women's Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL), aiming to carry forward the values and momentum that have defined the Jets' journey so far, according to a release from Ratnagiri Jets. Known for their pioneering grassroots cricket development, Ratnagiri Jets has made long-term investments in infrastructure and talent nurturing across Maharashtra, with a strong focus on promoting women's cricket. The club's structured training ecosystem, focus on youth exposure to competitive formats, and emphasis on inclusivity have made it a breeding ground for future champions from both urban and rural regions of Maharashtra.

Praful Chandwarakar, CEO of Ratnagiri Jets, stated, "Ratnagiri Jets has always aimed to go beyond just winning titles. We've worked to build a team that stands for professionalism, opportunity, and excellence. Through our franchise, we're not just creating champions, we're trying to shape the future of Maharashtra cricket. We would like to keep the winning momentum and create an equally powerful legacy in the women's game as well," as quoted from a release by Ratnagiri Jets. Ranjit Pande, head coach of the franchise, added, "It's an honour to work with a team so deeply committed to grassroots development. The talent emerging from Maharashtra, especially from interiors and underserved regions, is truly exciting. It reflects the depth, hunger, and readiness of young cricketers in the state. Our goal is to harness this potential into consistent, match-winning performances."

Azim Kazi, captain of the men's team, remarked, "Wearing the Ratnagiri Jets jersey is a matter of pride, and leading the team in pursuit of a third straight title is an exciting challenge. The professional culture and strong support system here bring out the best in all of us. Our squad has a solid blend of experienced performers and promising youngsters, and we're confident about the team and excited to replicate our past success once again." Smriti Mandhana, captain and Icon Player of the women's team, shared, "Being part of a franchise with a proven legacy of success is both an honour and a responsibility. The Ratnagiri Jets have set the benchmark in men's cricket, and now it's time for the women's team to carry that forward. With a motivated, well-rounded squad full of exciting young talent, we're ready to make a mark in the inaugural WMPL and bring the trophy home."

As the Maharashtra Premier League season 3 unfolds, all eyes will be on the Ratnagiri Jets, aiming to extend their dominance in men's cricket while ushering in a new era of success in the women's game under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana. Both teams are set to begin their MPL campaigns at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, with the men's team facing Eagle Nashik Titans on June 4, followed by the women's team taking on Raigad Royals on June 5. With a balanced mix of seasoned performers and emerging talent, the franchise is poised to set a new benchmark in Maharashtra's cricketing ecosystem, one that is inclusive, aspirational, and built for the future. (ANI)

