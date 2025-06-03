Traffic Congestion Delays England vs. West Indies Cricket Match
The England vs. West Indies one-day international cricket match experienced delays due to traffic congestion in London. England players resorted to cycling to the Oval stadium, while the West Indies arrived late by bus. The toss was delayed by 40 minutes, and the match commenced 30 minutes after the scheduled time.
The anticipated one-day international cricket clash between England and West Indies faced unexpected delays due to London's notorious traffic snarls. The teams encountered roadblocks on their journey to the Oval stadium, causing a humorous twist in the logistics.
England's players chose alternative routes, quite literally, by cycling the distance, ensuring they arrived in time for warmups. Meanwhile, the West Indies team opted to remain on their bus, arriving 10 minutes post the scheduled toss time.
Despite the delay, the match proceeded with minimal fuss. England won the toss and elected to bowl first under overcast skies, hoping to leverage the conditions. The Windies made strategic lineup changes, introducing key players for potential impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
