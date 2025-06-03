Thrilling IPL Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Edge Out Punjab Kings
In a nail-biting finish at the IPL final, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 6 runs. Despite a spirited chase, Punjab fell short of the target set by Royal Challengers, who totaled 190 runs. Key performances from Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson highlighted the clash.
In a gripping IPL final, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a slender victory over Punjab Kings by six runs. The match, held on Tuesday, saw Bengaluru put up a formidable score of 190 for 9 in their 20 overs.
Punjab's chase was anchored by notable contributions from Priyansh Arya and Shashank Singh, who scored 24 and an unbeaten 61, respectively. However, tight bowling from Bengaluru, particularly by Arshdeep Singh and Kyle Jamieson, limited Punjab's innings to 184 for 7.
This victory underscored Royal Challengers' resilience and strategic prowess on the field, with critical wickets at crucial junctures, ensuring their triumph in a highly-anticipated final.
