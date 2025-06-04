Alcaraz Advances to French Open Semis Inspired by Sinner

In a commanding display of offensive tennis, French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz demolished Tommy Paul in just 94 minutes, securing a spot in the semi-finals. Drawing inspiration from world number one Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz dispatched the American 12th seed with a decisive 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 victory.

The Spanish second seed's victory was reminiscent of Sinner's recent triumph over Andrey Rublev in the Grand Slam. Alcaraz shared that watching Sinner play motivates him to give his all in every match, ensuring more recovery time and peak performance.

Looking ahead to his semi-final match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, Alcaraz expressed his anticipation for a challenging and exciting encounter. He previously defeated Musetti in Monte Carlo and Rome but expects another intense battle at Roland Garros.