EFL Charges Sheffield Wednesday Over Wage Breaches

Sheffield Wednesday faces charges from the EFL for not paying players' wages on time. The club, which has previously been penalized for financial issues, is also seeing owner Dejphon Chansiri charged. The club has 14 days to respond and continues to resolve outstanding salary payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 10:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The English Football League (EFL) has formally charged Sheffield Wednesday with several regulation breaches following the club's failure to pay its players' wages on schedule. The second-tier football team had already faced registration embargoes and a six-point deduction in the 2020-21 season due to profitability and sustainability violations.

According to the EFL, Sheffield Wednesday's owner, Dejphon Chansiri, is also facing charges for contributing to the breaches of league regulations, despite his expressed commitment to meet the club's financial needs. The charges center around the club's failure to pay wages due in March and May 2025.

Chansiri, a Thai businessman who took control of the club in 2015, acknowledged the charges and apologized to stakeholders. Sheffield Wednesday stated that efforts are being made to resolve the outstanding salaries for May swiftly. The club and Chansiri have a 14-day window to respond to these allegations.

