Triumphant RCB Champions Celebrate with Bengaluru Fans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Rajat Patidar, celebrated their first IPL victory with thousands of fans in the Garden City. The team, including Virat Kohli, was greeted by political figures and cheered in a jubilant parade. The celebration culminated in a fan engagement at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the newly-crowned IPL champions, were welcomed with open arms upon their return to the Garden City. Fans thronged the streets, eager to glimpse their cricketing heroes, including the remarkable Virat Kohli, as they paraded through Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The team's arrival at Kempegowda International Airport was marked by a warm reception from Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Following the welcome, the team made their way to Vidhana Soudha for a ceremonial meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, highlighting the local government's pride in their achievement.

The exuberant parade continued despite initial concerns over traffic congestion, culminating in a fan engagement event at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Throughout the celebrations, the franchise maintained calls for orderly conduct, even as enthusiastic fans lined the route in large numbers to honor their cricketing idols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

