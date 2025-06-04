Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Amidst RCB's Historic IPL Victory Celebration

The BCCI lamented the lack of preparations that marred the Royal Challenger Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations, resulting in multiple casualties outside Chinnaswamy stadium. The celebrations turned tragic as police failed to manage the massive crowd. RCB and IPL officials expressed their condolences and emphasized the importance of safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:47 IST
Tragedy Strikes Amidst RCB's Historic IPL Victory Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BCCI expressed regret over the mismanagement during Royal Challenger Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations, resulting in tragic casualties outside Chinnaswamy stadium. Many fans gathered in chaotic scenes, overwhelming police efforts. The triumphant atmosphere soured as the public enthusiasm turned into a nightmarish ordeal.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia highlighted the need for comprehensive safety planning, citing past smooth celebrations. An RCB spokesperson empathized with the fans' raw emotions, acknowledging the challenging circumstances faced by authorities despite all efforts.

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal, emphasizing the tragedy's unfortunate occurrence, assured that inquiries will be conducted by relevant authorities. He reiterated the unpredictability of the event, underscoring its unplanned nature and the organizers' efforts to mitigate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025