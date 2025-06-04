Tragedy Strikes Amidst RCB's Historic IPL Victory Celebration

The BCCI expressed regret over the mismanagement during Royal Challenger Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations, resulting in tragic casualties outside Chinnaswamy stadium. Many fans gathered in chaotic scenes, overwhelming police efforts. The triumphant atmosphere soured as the public enthusiasm turned into a nightmarish ordeal.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia highlighted the need for comprehensive safety planning, citing past smooth celebrations. An RCB spokesperson empathized with the fans' raw emotions, acknowledging the challenging circumstances faced by authorities despite all efforts.

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal, emphasizing the tragedy's unfortunate occurrence, assured that inquiries will be conducted by relevant authorities. He reiterated the unpredictability of the event, underscoring its unplanned nature and the organizers' efforts to mitigate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)