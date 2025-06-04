Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes RCB Victory Celebration: Stampede Claims Lives

Eleven people died and 33 sustained injuries during a stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where a massive crowd gathered for the RCB victory celebration. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences and announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation for the victims' families alongside a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes RCB Victory Celebration: Stampede Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed the lives of eleven individuals and injured 33 others during celebrations for the Royal Challengers Bangalore's recent IPL victory. The occasion, meant to be joyous, was marred by the massive influx of over 2-3 lakh attendees, far exceeding the venue's capacity of 35,000.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his profound sorrow over the incident, promising swift action against anyone found responsible. He has announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the event.

Among the casualties are young men and women, and the state government has assured medical care for the injured, facilitating free treatment for outpatients. This incident underscores the need for better crowd management and safety protocols at large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025