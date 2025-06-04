Tragedy Strikes RCB Victory Celebration: Stampede Claims Lives

In a tragic turn of events, a stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed the lives of eleven individuals and injured 33 others during celebrations for the Royal Challengers Bangalore's recent IPL victory. The occasion, meant to be joyous, was marred by the massive influx of over 2-3 lakh attendees, far exceeding the venue's capacity of 35,000.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his profound sorrow over the incident, promising swift action against anyone found responsible. He has announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the event.

Among the casualties are young men and women, and the state government has assured medical care for the injured, facilitating free treatment for outpatients. This incident underscores the need for better crowd management and safety protocols at large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)