Tragedy Mars RCB's Maiden IPL Triumph Celebration

A stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium turned a celebratory event into tragedy as 11 people lost their lives and 33 were injured during the RCB's maiden IPL title celebrations.

Enthusiastic fans, in numbers reaching into the lakhs, gathered outside the stadium, climbing trees and walls to catch a glimpse of their cricket heroes. The jubilant atmosphere soon turned chaotic.

Despite police attempts to control the swelling crowds, the festive mood escalated into an uncontrollable frenzy, resulting in a deadly stampede. The police's warnings were ignored, and the celebrations led to congestion and panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)