Tragedy Mars RCB's Maiden IPL Triumph Celebration
A stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebrations resulted in 11 deaths and injuries to 33 individuals. Massive crowds gathered to celebrate, despite police efforts to control the situation. The revelry turned chaotic as fans tried to enter the stadium, leading to tragedy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:26 IST
A stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium turned a celebratory event into tragedy as 11 people lost their lives and 33 were injured during the RCB's maiden IPL title celebrations.
Enthusiastic fans, in numbers reaching into the lakhs, gathered outside the stadium, climbing trees and walls to catch a glimpse of their cricket heroes. The jubilant atmosphere soon turned chaotic.
Despite police attempts to control the swelling crowds, the festive mood escalated into an uncontrollable frenzy, resulting in a deadly stampede. The police's warnings were ignored, and the celebrations led to congestion and panic.
