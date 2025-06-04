Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Marches into French Open Semi-Finals with Dominant Win

Jannik Sinner reached the semi-finals of the French Open after a dominant win over Alexander Bublik. Sinner's victory marks his sixth Grand Slam semi-final, extending his winning streak in major tournaments. The Italian displayed significant consistency, overcoming Bublik's resistance to set up a match against either Zverev or Djokovic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:22 IST
World number one Jannik Sinner made a significant stride toward his first French Open title by defeating Alexander Bublik with an impressive 6-1, 7-5, 6-0 victory, advancing him to the semi-finals. Sinner, who showcased his consistency and skill, became the first Italian male to reach six Grand Slam semi-finals.

This win builds on Sinner's already remarkable run in major tournaments, extending his unbeaten streak to 19 matches following his previous triumphs at the U.S. Open and Australian Open. "I'm very happy with how I've arrived in the semi-finals. The semi-finals in Grand Slams are very special, I'm looking forward to it," Sinner stated appreciatively.

Despite a momentary challenge from Bublik, Sinner's perseverance paved the way for his victory. With the roof of Court Philippe Chatrier opened after a rainy morning, Sinner quickly took a commanding 5-0 lead. Sinner now prepares to face either Alexander Zverev or Novak Djokovic, emphasizing the need for mental fortitude and high-level play that resonates with fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

