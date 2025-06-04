Tragedy Strikes Celebration: Stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium Claims Eleven Lives
A stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium during the RCB IPL victory celebration led to eleven deaths and 33 injuries. Karnataka's Chief Minister announced compensation for the victims' families and called for a magisterial inquiry to determine accountability. The incident highlights the chaos as crowd numbers exceeded the stadium's capacity.
Tragedy unfolded at Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium during the RCB IPL victory celebration when a stampede resulted in eleven fatalities and left 33 injured. The incident has caught authorities off guard, sparking a response from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who announced compensation for the victims' families.
With a magisterial inquiry ordered to investigate the causes of the chaos, questions are being raised about security measures and crowd management. Overcrowding at the stadium, which far exceeded its 35,000 capacity, is being cited as a major contributor to the incident.
Karnataka Chief Minister expressed his grief, stating his government will shoulder the responsibility of medical care for the injured. Calls for accountability loom as the state awaits the results of the official inquiry.
