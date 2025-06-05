Left Menu

Chaos and Tragedy: Cricket Victory Parade Turns Deadly

A victory parade at Chinnaswamy Stadium descended into chaos, resulting in a stampede that claimed 11 lives and injured over 30. The confusion arose from conflicting announcements and overcrowding, as the stadium could not accommodate the massive crowd. An inquiry is underway to uncover the full facts.

A victory parade intended to celebrate a cricket triumph at Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in a tragic stampede that left 11 people dead and over 30 injured. Authorities were overwhelmed as a stadium with a 35,000 capacity saw an influx of 2-3 lakh people.

The chaos initially erupted when miscommunications led fans to believe a victory parade would be held. An overwhelming crowd, most of whom did not have tickets, tried to force entry, leading to the collapse of gates and subsequent stampede.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledged the unanticipated crowd size and promised an inquiry to ascertain the underlying causes. Meanwhile, police efforts to manage the large gathering involved mild force and restrictions on metro services were imposed to manage footfall.

