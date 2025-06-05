Left Menu

P V Sindhu's Inspirational Journey Back to the Top

Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, with the guidance of coach Muhammad Hafiz Hashim, is on a quest to regain her form and position amongst the world's elite badminton players. Despite recent setbacks, Sindhu remains optimistic about her progress and is fully committed to overcoming challenges and improving her game.

In her quest to reclaim a spot among the world's elite badminton players, Olympic medallist P V Sindhu persists in overcoming challenges on and off the court.

Under the tutelage of renowned coach Muhammad Hafiz Hashim, Sindhu has been navigating a season filled with ups and downs, notably grappling with consistency.

Committed to learning from mistakes and progressing steadily, Sindhu is optimistic that her return to top form is imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

