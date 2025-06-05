Left Menu

Lovlina Borgohain Launches Boxing Academy to Uplift Assam's Rising Stars

Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain, alongside Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, inaugurated the Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Academy in North Guwahati. This initiative aims to nurture grassroots talent with state-of-the-art facilities, aiming to develop future national and international boxing champions from the northeastern region.

Lovlina Borgohain (Photo: IOS Sports and Entertainment). Image Credit: ANI
In a momentous effort to uplift the sporting spirit of Assam's youth, Olympic boxer Lovlina Borgohain, joined by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, unveiled the Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Academy in Barchandra, North Guwahati. The academy stands as a pioneering establishment in the region, offering top-tier training infrastructure to foster young boxing talents.

The Chief Minister praised Lovlina's dedication, noting, 'Lovlina has brought glory to Assam with her Olympic achievements and now stands as an inspiration for aspiring athletes. The boxing academy is crucial in identifying and developing the future boxing champions of Assam.' The state government has pledged a 2 crore grant, further providing support in land acquisition and operational expenses.

Sharing insights about her journey, Lovlina revealed that following the 2024 Olympics, she utilized her resources to establish a basic training facility, which evolved into the Lovlina Boxing Academy. Determined to provide a platform for youth, she aims to train boxers who can excel at both national and international levels, with aspirations for Olympic representation by 2028.

The academy, mindful of accessibility, has set an affordable fee structure and opens its doors to athletes across three age categories. This initiative marks a pivotal step in Lovlina's mission to produce world-class boxing talents from the grassroots level, impacting the future sports landscape of India.

