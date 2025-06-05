Indian Archery Teams Fall Short at World Cup Stage 3
Indian archery teams failed to secure any medals at Stage 3 of the Archery World Cup. The compound teams, who previously won medals in Shanghai, were unable to replicate their success. The men's team made an unexpected first-round exit, while the women's team narrowly missed bronze. The recurve teams also faced defeats.
Indian archers faced disappointment at Stage 3 of the Archery World Cup, failing to capture any medals in the team events after a successful earlier run in the tournament.
The compound team, previously a gold and silver winner in Shanghai, faltered as the men's team faced an unexpected early exit, losing to Chinese Taipei by a single point.
The women's team also narrowly missed a bronze medal, outperformed by the USA, while the recurve teams continued to struggle against top-tier competitors like South Korea and France.
