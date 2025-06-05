Indian Archery Teams Fall Short at World Cup Stage 3

Indian archers faced disappointment at Stage 3 of the Archery World Cup, failing to capture any medals in the team events after a successful earlier run in the tournament.

The compound team, previously a gold and silver winner in Shanghai, faltered as the men's team faced an unexpected early exit, losing to Chinese Taipei by a single point.

The women's team also narrowly missed a bronze medal, outperformed by the USA, while the recurve teams continued to struggle against top-tier competitors like South Korea and France.

