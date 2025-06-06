Rob Walter Takes the Helm: New Era for New Zealand Cricket
South African Rob Walter has been appointed as the new head coach for New Zealand's cricket team across all formats. Taking over from Gary Stead, Walter aims to build upon the team's successes with his extensive coaching experience. He's contracted until the end of the 2028 World Cup.
In a strategic move to further New Zealand cricket's ambitions, Rob Walter, a seasoned South African coach, has been appointed to lead the national team across all formats. This decision comes following Gary Stead's announcement to step down after nearly a decade at the helm.
Walter, aged 49, brings a wealth of experience from his tenure as coach of South Africa's one-day international and Twenty20 squads. His familiarity with New Zealand cricket, owing to previous coaching stints with provincial teams and a Black Caps A tour, positions him as a formidable successor.
Walter is contracted through to the end of the 2028 World Cup, which New Zealand will co-host with Australia. He is set to guide the Black Caps through several significant tournaments and series, starting with their forthcoming tour of Zimbabwe this July.
(With inputs from agencies.)
