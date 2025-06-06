Rob Walter Takes the Helm: New Era for New Zealand Cricket

In a strategic move to further New Zealand cricket's ambitions, Rob Walter, a seasoned South African coach, has been appointed to lead the national team across all formats. This decision comes following Gary Stead's announcement to step down after nearly a decade at the helm.

Walter, aged 49, brings a wealth of experience from his tenure as coach of South Africa's one-day international and Twenty20 squads. His familiarity with New Zealand cricket, owing to previous coaching stints with provincial teams and a Black Caps A tour, positions him as a formidable successor.

Walter is contracted through to the end of the 2028 World Cup, which New Zealand will co-host with Australia. He is set to guide the Black Caps through several significant tournaments and series, starting with their forthcoming tour of Zimbabwe this July.

(With inputs from agencies.)