Rob Walter Appointed New Zealand Cricket Head Coach

In a significant development for New Zealand cricket, Rob Walter has been appointed the new head coach of the men's national team, following the departure of Gary Stead. The announcement was made official by New Zealand Cricket, as reported by the ICC.

Walter will commence his duties in mid-June, with his first major assignment being a tour to Zimbabwe in July. His contract extends until the culmination of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in late 2028, underscoring the long-term vision the board has committed to.

Having previously supervised the South African white-ball teams, Walter stepped down after leading the Proteas to their first-ever ICC Men's T20 World Cup final in 2024. Under his leadership, the team achieved a historic eight-match winning streak, eventually finishing as runners-up to India. Additionally, Walter guided the South African 50-over team to the semi-finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The appointment comes after New Zealand Cricket confirmed Stead's exit, ruling him out of a potential Test-only role and deciding on a unified head coaching strategy across all formats. Previously, Walter had notable success in New Zealand domestic cricket, having coached the Central Stags to victories in the Ford Trophy and Plunket Shield in the 2022-23 season.

ESPNcricinfo reports that Walter's family has been residing in New Zealand, and he has contributed significantly to local cricket, including a coaching stint with New Zealand A on a tour of India in 2022, as well as serving as an assistant coach in the IPL.