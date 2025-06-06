A New Era for Asian Soccer: Historic World Cup Qualifiers
China failed to qualify for the World Cup, while Uzbekistan and Jordan made history by securing their first entries. South Korea continues its streak with an 11th consecutive qualification. The tournament will feature an expanded lineup of Asian teams, highlighting the region's growing competitiveness in international soccer.
In a momentous shift, Uzbekistan and Jordan have qualified for the World Cup for the first time, while traditional soccer giant China missed out. With Asia's expanded slots in the 2026 tournament, South Korea maintained its long-standing presence by securing an 11th consecutive qualification with a 2-0 victory over Iraq.
The qualifying rounds proved challenging, with Australia narrowly defeating Japan 1-0. As the Asian sector expands its presence on the global stage with eight guaranteed spots, Uzbekistan capitalized on the opportunity, led by Europe-based talents like Eldor Shomurodov.
Despite the disappointing exit, China remains optimistic under coach Branko Ivankovic, who acknowledges the hurdles but envisions a brighter future with a new generation of players. As teams like Qatar and UAE prepare for the next qualifying stage, the competition intensifies in Asian soccer.
