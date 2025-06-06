Spurs Sack Ange After Europa Triumph: A Shocking Shake-Up
Tottenham Hotspur sacked manager Ange Postecoglou despite a Europa League victory. Postecoglou's tenure saw significant successes, but a dismal domestic campaign proved costly. The board decided that a leadership change was necessary, fueling speculation about possible successors like Thomas Frank and Marco Silva.
In an unexpected move, Tottenham Hotspur dismissed manager Ange Postecoglou on Friday, despite the team's recent Europa League success. The Australian coach's exit comes two years after joining the club, following a lackluster domestic season.
Spurs captured the Europa League title last month, defeating Manchester United in Bilbao. However, the club's board cited the worst Premier League finish in their history as a reason for Postecoglou's departure. The decision, described as one of the 'toughest' the board has faced, reflects a deeper concern over Tottenham's domestic performance.
Despite challenges like injuries to key players, the board seeks new leadership to harness the young squad's potential. Names like Thomas Frank of Brentford and Marco Silva of Fulham are under consideration as Tottenham prepares for the upcoming season.
