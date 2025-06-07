BTZO Backs Siliguri Strikers in T20 League 2025

BTZO, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has been named as the lead arm sponsor for the Siliguri Strikers in the upcoming 2025 Bengal Pro T20 League. This sponsorship extends to both the men's and women's teams, spotlighting BTZO's support for gender equality in sports.

The sponsorship agreement ensures BTZO's branding will be prominently displayed on the lead sleeves of the teams' uniforms throughout the league season. This partnership exemplifies an effort to standardize commercial rights for both men's and women's divisions in cricket.

"This sponsorship signifies our commitment to supporting both men's and women's cricket through equal visibility and backing," stated a BTZO spokesperson. The unified league structure will debut in June, where the Siliguri men's and women's teams will face off against the Harbour Diamonds in their first matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)