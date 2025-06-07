Sports Shockwaves: Alcaraz Leaps to French Open Finale, Oregon State's Comeback Thriller, and NCAA's Groundbreaking Settlement

In a major development, Carlos Alcaraz made headlines by advancing to the French Open final after his opponent, Lorenzo Musetti, retired due to injury. Alcaraz is vying to join the ranks of tennis legends like Rafa Nadal by defending his Roland Garros title this century.

In baseball, Oregon State secured a thrilling comeback victory against Florida State in the Corvallis Super Regional. AJ Singer's walk-off RBI clinched the game in extra innings, overcoming a three-run deficit in dramatic fashion.

The sports world also saw a significant financial ruling as a U.S. judge approved a $2.8 billion settlement allowing NCAA schools to compensate athletes for commercial use of their likenesses, marking a major shift in collegiate sports' financial landscape.