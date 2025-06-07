Swinging Success: Faridabad's Badminton Phenomenon
The 45th Open Faridabad District Badminton Championship 2025 concluded after four intense days at Manav Rachna International School. Over 550 players participated in various categories, showcasing energy and dedication. The event affirmed Manav Rachna's commitment to sports excellence, also highlighted by its prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar award in 2021.
The 45th Open Faridabad District Badminton Championship 2025 wrapped up on June 3 at Manav Rachna International School, Sector 14, displaying four days of compelling badminton action.
Organized by the Faridabad District Badminton Association, the tournament hosted over 550 players competing in singles, doubles, and mixed events. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as competitors from various age groups showcased their skills and dedication.
This championship not only celebrated sporting talent but also reinforced Manav Rachna's dedication to promoting athletic pursuits alongside academics. The institution's latest accolade, the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, underscores its commitment to nurturing young athletes in India.
