Anshul Kamboj Shines as India A Takes Early Lead Against England Lions

Anshul Kamboj delivered a pivotal moment for India A with a superb outswinger that dismissed England Lions' opener Ben McKinney for 12. As the visiting side held their ground at 58 for one by lunchtime, they trailed by 290 in the second unofficial Test.

Despite favorable batting conditions, India A's bowlers managed to keep the pressure on, particularly troubling Emilio Gay. Meanwhile, the Indian side had earlier wrapped up their first innings at 348, starting the day at 319 for seven.

Key performances included KL Rahul's 116 and Dhruv Jurel's 52. England Lions found some respite, though, as Joshua Tongue took wickets and participated in a crucial run-out, leaving Kamboj at 1/13 at the close of the session.