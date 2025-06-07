Left Menu

Crisis in Karnataka Cricket: Resignations Amid Tragedy

Following the tragic stampede during a cricket celebration, Karnataka State Cricket Association President Raghuram Bhat announced the resignation of the association's secretary and treasurer. These resignations were accepted by the committee without dissolving the managing committee. The KSCA faces legal scrutiny but assures full cooperation with any investigations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An unexpected shuffle took place within the Karnataka State Cricket Association as its secretary and treasurer resigned in response to a fatal stampede incident.

President Raghuram Bhat addressed the abrupt changes following an emergency meeting, emphasizing the association's commitment to continue its operations and cooperate fully with any legal investigations surrounding the tragedy.

Meanwhile, speculation builds around who will temporarily fill the vacant leadership roles, with MS Vinay and Manjunatha Raju as potential candidates. The association's elections are slated for late October or November.

