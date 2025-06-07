Sports Spotlight: From NFL to Film School, Showdown at Roland Garros

Chris Conley, a wide receiver with a decade-long NFL career, announced his retirement to pursue a filmmaking career at his alma mater Georgia. His agent, Jonathan Perzley, confirmed the news on Saturday during an interview with the NFL Network.

In a surprising development, renowned quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an appearance at the Pittsburgh Steelers' training facilities. His visit, captured by multiple journalists, is primarily for signing a new contract with the Steelers, as reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The sports world was abuzz as Coco Gauff triumphed over Aryna Sabalenka to win the French Open women's singles. At 21, Gauff stunned spectators by claiming her second Grand Slam title, making her the first American to win at Roland Garros since 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)