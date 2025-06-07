Kane's Strike Saves England in Uninspiring Win Over Andorra

In a lacklustre World Cup qualifier, England managed a narrow 1-0 victory against Andorra, thanks to a crucial second-half goal by captain Harry Kane.

The match, held in Barcelona, saw an underwhelming performance from England despite their possession dominance. Noni Madueke was among the few to show promise, challenging the Andorra defence throughout.

While the victory keeps England atop Group K, head coach Thomas Tuchel recognizes the need for significant improvements as they look forward to next year's World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)