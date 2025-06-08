Leinster and Bulls Set for United Rugby Championship Showdown

Leinster, from Ireland, is set to compete against South Africa's Bulls in the United Rugby Championship final at Dublin's Croke Park on June 14. Both teams achieved home semi-final victories in front of their supporters, setting the stage for an electrifying final encounter.

Leinster, eight-time record winners, triumphed over the defending champions Glasgow Warriors with a 37-19 victory. Notable performances included two tries each from hooker Dan Sheehan and fullback Jamie Osborne. Leinster established a commanding lead, culminating in a dominant halftime score of 25-5.

Meanwhile, the Pretoria-based Bulls celebrated a 25-13 win against the Sharks, scoring tries through de Klerk, Moodie, and Kriel. Bulls' coach Jake White expressed pride in the team's defense despite facing intense pressure and looks forward to their third final in four years, eager to reverse previous losses.

