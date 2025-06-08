Left Menu

Leinster and Bulls Set for United Rugby Championship Showdown

Leinster and the Bulls will clash in the United Rugby Championship final in Dublin after securing semi-final wins. Leinster triumphed over Glasgow Warriors, while the Bulls defeated the Sharks. The final, marking Leinster's first since 2021, promises a thrilling contest as both teams aim for glory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 00:00 IST
Leinster and Bulls Set for United Rugby Championship Showdown
Leinster, from Ireland, is set to compete against South Africa's Bulls in the United Rugby Championship final at Dublin's Croke Park on June 14. Both teams achieved home semi-final victories in front of their supporters, setting the stage for an electrifying final encounter.

Leinster, eight-time record winners, triumphed over the defending champions Glasgow Warriors with a 37-19 victory. Notable performances included two tries each from hooker Dan Sheehan and fullback Jamie Osborne. Leinster established a commanding lead, culminating in a dominant halftime score of 25-5.

Meanwhile, the Pretoria-based Bulls celebrated a 25-13 win against the Sharks, scoring tries through de Klerk, Moodie, and Kriel. Bulls' coach Jake White expressed pride in the team's defense despite facing intense pressure and looks forward to their third final in four years, eager to reverse previous losses.

