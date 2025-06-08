Left Menu

Evan Roos Joins Springboks: Strengthening the Squad for Upcoming Tests

South Africa's rugby squad has included Evan Roos, a surprising addition, for the games against the Barbarians and the July internationals. His inclusion came amid injury concerns in the back row. The Springboks are set to face the Barbarians, Italy, and Georgia in upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 15:14 IST
In a strategic move, South Africa has added Evan Roos to their already expansive rugby squad for upcoming matches against the Barbarians and the summer internationals against Italy and Georgia. Roos's inclusion is notable, as his initial omission surprised many.

Roos replaces Cameron Hanekom, who limped off the field during the Bulls' United Rugby Championship semi-final victory over the Sharks. Despite his injury, Hanekom remains with the squad as they prepare for a series of challenging fixtures.

The world champion Springboks will begin their campaign with a match against the Barbarians in Cape Town, followed by back-to-back tests against Italy starting on July 5 in Pretoria, then Gqeberha, and concluding with a clash against Georgia in Nelspruit.

