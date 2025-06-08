Evan Roos Joins Springboks: Strengthening the Squad for Upcoming Tests

In a strategic move, South Africa has added Evan Roos to their already expansive rugby squad for upcoming matches against the Barbarians and the summer internationals against Italy and Georgia. Roos's inclusion is notable, as his initial omission surprised many.

Roos replaces Cameron Hanekom, who limped off the field during the Bulls' United Rugby Championship semi-final victory over the Sharks. Despite his injury, Hanekom remains with the squad as they prepare for a series of challenging fixtures.

The world champion Springboks will begin their campaign with a match against the Barbarians in Cape Town, followed by back-to-back tests against Italy starting on July 5 in Pretoria, then Gqeberha, and concluding with a clash against Georgia in Nelspruit.