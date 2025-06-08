Tottenham Spurs Women's Coach Vilahamn Sacked After Disappointing Season
Tottenham Hotspur has dismissed Robert Vilahamn, the women's team coach, following a challenging season that saw them finish 11th in the Women's Super League. Despite notable successes last year, this season ended with a string of defeats. Vilahamn's departure follows closely after the men's coach's sacking.
While Vilahamn previously led the team to sixth and secured an FA Cup runner-up position, the recent season was blemished by significant losses to top teams like Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City. The club ended the stretch without winning any of their last ten league matches.
Club statements highlight Vilahamn's achievements but acknowledge that this season's results fell short of expectations, prompting the leadership change. Tottenham expressed gratitude for Vilahamn's service and extended their best wishes for his future.
