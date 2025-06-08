Tottenham Spurs Women's Coach Vilahamn Sacked After Disappointing Season

Tottenham Hotspur has parted ways with their women's team coach, Robert Vilahamn, after a tough season placing them 11th in the Women's Super League. This decision aligns with changes made to the men's team coaching staff earlier in the week.

While Vilahamn previously led the team to sixth and secured an FA Cup runner-up position, the recent season was blemished by significant losses to top teams like Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City. The club ended the stretch without winning any of their last ten league matches.

Club statements highlight Vilahamn's achievements but acknowledge that this season's results fell short of expectations, prompting the leadership change. Tottenham expressed gratitude for Vilahamn's service and extended their best wishes for his future.

(With inputs from agencies.)