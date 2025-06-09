Jannik Sinner's Heartbreak: A French Open Thriller to Remember

In an electrifying final at the French Open, world number one Jannik Sinner faced a heartbreaking defeat against Carlos Alcaraz, despite holding three championship points in a five-set thriller.

The match, which captivated a 15,000-strong crowd at the Philippe Chatrier court, became the longest final since the Open Era began in 1968, extending over five hours and 29 minutes.

Alcaraz ultimately emerged victorious, securing his second consecutive title and affirming his status alongside tennis legends in Grand Slam history.

(With inputs from agencies.)