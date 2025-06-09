Jannik Sinner's Heartbreak: A French Open Thriller to Remember
Jannik Sinner lost a gripping five-set French Open final to Carlos Alcaraz, despite holding three championship points. This nail-biting match, the longest since 1968, showcased fierce competition between the young tennis stars. Alcaraz claimed his second consecutive title, becoming a record-setting winner alongside legends like Roger Federer.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 01:19 IST
In an electrifying final at the French Open, world number one Jannik Sinner faced a heartbreaking defeat against Carlos Alcaraz, despite holding three championship points in a five-set thriller.
The match, which captivated a 15,000-strong crowd at the Philippe Chatrier court, became the longest final since the Open Era began in 1968, extending over five hours and 29 minutes.
Alcaraz ultimately emerged victorious, securing his second consecutive title and affirming his status alongside tennis legends in Grand Slam history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rafa Nadal's Farewell Sparks Excitement for New Tennis Generation
China Dominates World Table Tennis Championships: Sun & Wang Reign Supreme
American Men Narrowly Miss Tennis Glory Amidst European Dominance
China Dominates World Table Tennis Championships
Tennis Titans Triumph: Highlights from Day Two at the French Open