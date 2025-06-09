Left Menu

Jannik Sinner's Heartbreak: A French Open Thriller to Remember

Jannik Sinner lost a gripping five-set French Open final to Carlos Alcaraz, despite holding three championship points. This nail-biting match, the longest since 1968, showcased fierce competition between the young tennis stars. Alcaraz claimed his second consecutive title, becoming a record-setting winner alongside legends like Roger Federer.

In an electrifying final at the French Open, world number one Jannik Sinner faced a heartbreaking defeat against Carlos Alcaraz, despite holding three championship points in a five-set thriller.

The match, which captivated a 15,000-strong crowd at the Philippe Chatrier court, became the longest final since the Open Era began in 1968, extending over five hours and 29 minutes.

Alcaraz ultimately emerged victorious, securing his second consecutive title and affirming his status alongside tennis legends in Grand Slam history.

