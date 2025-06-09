Tragic Fall: Fan Dies During Nations League Final

A fan tragically lost his life during the Nations League final between Spain and Portugal on Sunday, falling from an upper level onto the media area below.

A UEFA official, unable to disclose details publicly, confirmed the individual's fatal injuries resulting from the fall. The incident unfolded during the first period of extra time in Munich, as tensions peaked both on and off the field.

Despite the tragedy, Portugal secured victory through a penalty shootout. Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, extended condolences to the victim's family during his postgame press conference, acknowledging the somber event.

(With inputs from agencies.)