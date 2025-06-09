Lungi Ngidi Dreams of World Test Championship Triumph

Lungi Ngidi, the dynamic South African fast bowler, is laser-focused on bringing the coveted World Test Championship (WTC) mace back to his homeland. This feat could potentially alter the 'landscape in cricket' for South Africa, highlighting the significance of the upcoming WTC final against formidable Australia.

Previously tantalizingly near to ending their ICC title drought, the Proteas faltered against India in last year's T20 World Cup final. However, their spirits are buoyed anew, riding high on a seven-match winning streak. 'I can't express how much this means,' Ngidi shared with ICC Digital. 'Securing this title would truly be a dream realized.'

Gearing up for the crucial showdown, Ngidi feels adequately prepared, drawing from past experiences, including a memorable Lord's match against England. 'The process of Test cricket brings a certain soothing consistency,' he remarked. South Africa's resolve is strengthened, eyeing victory under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, alongside a formidable squad.