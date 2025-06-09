Left Menu

Ronaldo's Emotional Comeback Leads Portugal to Nations League Triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic performance inspired Portugal's Nations League victory over Spain at Munich's Allianz Arena. Despite an injury, Ronaldo's equalizer set the stage for a penalty shootout win, as Diogo Costa's crucial save secured Portugal's status as two-time champions, adding to their 2019 success.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating with teammates (Photo: @UEFAEURO/X). Image Credit: ANI
Emotions ran high for captain Cristiano Ronaldo, as his tears marked Portugal's victory over Spain in the Nations League final at Munich's Allianz Arena. Despite being sidelined by an injury late in the game, Ronaldo's influence was pivotal, delivering a spirited equalizer that helped Portugal become two-time Nations League champions.

The match, level at 2-2 after extra time, culminated in a penalty shootout where Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa's save from Alvaro Morata was decisive in sealing a 5-3 triumph. Despite his early exit, Ronaldo expressed sheer joy at his team's success, highlighting Portugal's impressive penalty-taking that reinforced coach Roberto Martinez's legacy.

The final was a dramatic showcase of young talent versus legacy, as rising star Lamine Yamal initially set up Spain's lead. However, Ronaldo orchestrated a stunning equalizer shortly before Mikel Oyarzabal restored Spain's advantage. Ultimately, it was Ronaldo, with his 138th international goal, who ensured parity before the decisive penalties. (ANI)

