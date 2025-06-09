Eden Gardens and Arun Jaitley Stadium's Test Match Shuffle

In a strategic move by the BCCI, India's Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium have swapped their Test match allocations against West Indies and South Africa, respectively. The swap aims to tackle the notorious post-Diwali pollution in Delhi.

The decision emerged after evaluating air quality data, highlighting concerns over harmful pollution levels during November. Delhi will host the West Indies, whose players will now visit earlier in the season, significantly mitigating health risks associated with the deteriorating air quality.

This venue shuffle is just one aspect of a rigorous schedule, where India is set to host a full-format series with South Africa, including Tests, ODIs, and T20I matches. The BCCI also faces challenges with hosting a women's ODI series against Australia and 'shadow tours' involving men's A teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)